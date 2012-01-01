NATION MEDIA GROUP LTD

Monitor Publications Ltd - Uganda

The Monitor was started in 1992 and has grown from a basement operation to a multi-media consortium with offices spread across Kampala city. Besides the daily and Sunday Monitor papers, Monitor Publications Ltd. runs an FM radio station, 93.3 KFM. All these products have been re-launched in the past year to great success. Daily Monitor and Sunday Monitor are now the leading independent national newspapers in Uganda while KFM attained market leadership in Uganda's crowded FM market.

Mwananchi Communications Ltd - Tanzania

The Nation Media Group has controlling shareholding in Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) of Tanzania. MCL publishes Kiswahili papers Mwananchi daily and Mwana Spoti a weekly all-sports newspaper.

In September 2004, MCL launched an English daily, The Citizen which has taken competition by storm. The MCL has managed in its short history to develop into a major player in the media scene in Tanzania committed to editorial independence and journalistic excellence. The Nation group's investment represents yet another milestone in the group's efforts to be a truly regional company.

Nation Broadcasting Division

Although the Nation Media Group (NMG) has had a newspaper division since 1960 its broadcasting division comprising NTV and Easy FM were launched only in 1999. Besides giving accurate and informative news which shape the opinions of the general public, the electronic division now entertains with music, movies, comedies and talk shows.

In 2003, licenses and frequencies were allocated to the Group and television and radio services were rolled out to most of the major towns around the country. The expansion plan is on course in line with our vision To be the Media of Africa for Africa. NTV Uganda began its broadcasts late last year and has already taken Uganda by storm. Its bold reporting of news and information is in line with our efforts to report African issues authoritatively to local and international audiences.

Nation Carriers Division

The Nation Group runs its own transport company, the Nation Carriers Limited which has a well-maintained fleet to distribute its products around the country. The facility provides all transport needs for the other divisions of the company and enables the regular repair and servicing of the company's vehicles.

Nation Courier, a subsidiary of Nation Carriers, is a fast-growing courier section. In addition to their promise of delivering first, Nation Courier now has international links after signing up with TNT Worldwide Express to deliver mail and packages outside of the country.

Nation Marketing and Publishing Ltd

Nation Marketing and Publishing Ltd. (NM&P) distributes various international titles such as the Economist, Times, Newsweek and Fortune magazines. It also produces a local free sheet, The Weekly Advertiser which continues to grow year after year with increasing editorial specials.

Nation Newspapers Division

The Nation took its place on the newsstands on October 3, 1960 promising to do our utmost to help Kenya and the other East African territories make the perilous transition to African majority rule and full independence as peacefully and constructively as possible. That it did with great success, judging by the many high-level political personalities, known then as nationalists who looked to the newspaper to air their hitherto read views.

The history of the Nation newspaper group is closely entwined with that of modern Kenya and the newspaper has remained true to its stated mission to be independent, subject neither to factional, commercial, religious or political interests.