NATION MEDIA GROUP LTD

Mr. Joe Muganda - Group CEO Mr. Muganda holds an MBA from University of Leicester and a Bsc( Econ) Accounting & Financial Management from the University of Buckingham. Mr. Muganda is the Group Chief Executive Officer and joined the Nation Media Group and board in July 2015. He previously worked with British American Tobacco in various countries and capacities for 17 years, where he rose to become the Business Unit Head (Southern Africa Markets) and Area Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs (East & Central Africa). Prior to joining Nation Media Group, Mr. Muganda worked at East African Breweries Ltd as Managing Director for the Kenya business. He is a director of the Group's subsidiary companies and Property Development and Management Limited, an associate company.

Mr. Tom Mshindi - Editor in Chief Mr. Mshindi, a media and communications expert has trained and worked as a journalist, a development communications specialist for the UN, and a senior media manager in Kenya and abroad with more than 20 years of experience.

He worked for the Nation Media Group in Nairobi as a journalist, rose to become the managing editor of the Daily Nation, before joining UNICEF as an editor in New York. He then served as UNICEF’s chief of communication in its Nigeria programme; thereafter, he worked as the Chief Executive Officer of the Standard Media Group in Kenya, and later the Managing Director of Monitor Publications Ltd in Uganda (an NMG subsidiary).

He has also worked as the Managing Director of the Nation Newspapers Division. He is a graduate of the University Of Nairobi School Of Journalism, and has an AMP certificate from Strathmore Business School and another from IESE, New York.

Mr. Stephen Gitagama - Group, Finance Director Mr. Gitagama holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the University of Nairobi and is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya.

He is the Group Finance Director, having joined NMG in 2007 and was appointed to the Board in March 2008. He previously worked as a Finance Director with East African Breweries Limited.

Mr. Gideon Aswani - Group Head of Production Mr. Aswani holds an MBA in Finance from the University Of Leicester (UK) and a BSc from the University of Nairobi and is a qualified Mechanical Engineer.

Mr. Aswani joined NMG as a mechanical engineer in 1995 having previously worked for Thomas De La Rue (K) Ltd and East African Breweries Ltd. He is the Chairman of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Machakos County Chapter

Mr. Gabriel Chege - Group IT Director Mr. Chege, MCSE, MCDBA, MCT, CCNA, Siemon CI, ITIL is the Group IT Director and holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in the Management of Information Systems.

He joined the group in 2002 from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC); Global Technology Solutions (GTS) division and has industry experience spanning 15 years that has seen him work for a variety of companies within Eastern Africa.

Mr. James Kinyua - Company Secretary Holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons.) from the University of Sheffield (United Kingdom) and a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) from York University (Canada).

He is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and is also a Certified Public Secretary of Kenya (CPS) and a member of the Institute of Directors (Kenya).

He was appointed the Company Secretary in July 1998 and heads the Legal and Administration department. He is a director of the Group's subsidiary companies.

Mrs. Elizabeth Kyengo - General Manager Group Procurement Mrs. Elizabeth Kyengo holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi, a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting), is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPAK), a Certified International Procurement Profession (CIPP).

She is a member of the Kenya Institute of Management (NKIM), ICPA (K), (KISM) and (IAPM).

Mrs. Kyengo Completed an Advanced Management Program (AMP) on leadership with Strathmore Business School (SBS) in 2014. She is now an Alumni of Strathmore Business School and IESE university, Spain.

She joined the Group in April 1995 from Coopers and Lybrand where she worked as an Auditor. She has held various positions within the Group including Management Accountant for NCD and NBD, Procurement Manager, GM-Procurement before taking up her current Group role.

She is a board member of Mumias Sugar Company Ltd and Mhasibu Runda Holdings Ltd.

Mr. Japhet Mucheke - Group Financial Controller Mr. Mucheke joined Nation Media Group in 1997 from Deloitte & Touche. He has since then worked as the Group Chief Accountant and Group Internal Audit Manager before being promoted to Group Financial Controller in June 2008.

Mr. Mucheke is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya, a Certified SAP Consultant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree from the University of Nairobi and an MBA from the University of Leicester (UK)

Mr. Michael Walekwa - GM Circulation & Distribution Mr. Walekwa holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and a MSC - in Marketing from Makerere University and several certificates on strategic leadership and clientele relationship management.

He has worked in key commercial roles with FMCG companies in the region rising to the level of a Director with Airtel, Road Masters cycles, as the Regional Marketing Manager for the great lakes region (East Africa & DRC /Rwanda), Diageo (East African Breweries) as the Brand Manager and also as the Divisional Sales Manager.

Mr. Michael Ngugi - Group, Advertising Director Mr. Ngugi has been the Group Advertising Director since January 2009.

He holds a BSc. degree from Jacksonville University, Florida, US and is an alumni of the Harvard Business School, General Management Programme.

He has over 15 years’ experience in sales and general management in the telecommunications, FMCG and petroleum sectors. Mr. Ngugi has previously held senior positions within the advertising and circulation functions of the Group.

Mr. Philip Velese - General Manager, Nation Holdings Rwanda Ltd. Mr. Velese has over 15 years’ experience in sales and marketing and joined NMG in 1998. He has served as regional Circulation Manager, Head of Nation Carriers division, and, Commercial Manager.

He holds Bachelor of Arts degree from Kenyatta University and is currently pursuing MBA in Marketing at University of Nairobi.

He also holds diploma in Business Management from KIM and is Member of Kenya Institute of Management (MKIM)

Mrs. Agnes Asiimwe-Konde - Managing Director, NTV (U). Mrs. Asiimwe-Konde holds an MBA from the University of Liverpool (UK), a Bachelor’s Degree from MUK and is a Chartered Marketer with CIM (UK). Prior to joining NTVU as Managing Director, Mrs. Asiimwe-Konde worked for Monitor Publications Limited in Kampala and Crown Beverages Ltd Uganda where she was awarded the highest market share award from PepsiCo International for Africa, the Middle East and Asia. She has been voted among the top 50 women in Uganda and top 10 corporate ladies for two years in a row. She is a girl-child mentor for Rising Star in Uganda.

Mr. Anthony Craig Glencross - Managing Director, Monitor Publications Limited, Uganda. Mr. Anthony Craig Glencross holds a diploma in strategic management from the Stellenbosch Business School, and has also pursued vocational courses in sales, professional learning, and personnel management. He is currently in the early stages of study towards a MBA degree at the University of Heriot-Watt (Edinburgh). He has worked in various management roles in the media industry in South Africa and Uganda. From 2003 to mid-2014, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at New Vision Printing and Publishing. He joined Monitor Publications in March 2015. He was also instrumental in setting up the Uganda Media Owners Association (UMOA) and served as the Chairman for three years, until June 2014.

Mr. David Kiambi - Group HR Director. Mr. Kiambi joined NMG in March 2014. He has over 14 years' experience in HR leadership and management in the East African region gained mainly from the manufacturing and financial services sectors. Prior to joining NMG, Mr. Kiambi worked with NIC Bank Group as Director, Human Resources from 2006-2014. Before that, he worked with BAT from 1994-2005 in several capacities as the Group Human Resources Manager responsible for BAT Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the Horn of Africa. Mr. Kiambi holds a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering, MBA-Employee Relations and professional certifications in various specialized areas in HR.

Mr. Francis Majige Nanai - Managing Director, Mwananchi Communications Limited, Tanzania. Mr. Nanai holds a MBA in Marketing and a BA, in Economics (Hons). He joined Mwananchi Communications Limited, as Chief Operating Officer in August 2013 before being appointed to his current position in August 2014. His role entails ensuring that the business is running professionally, efficiently and profitably while maintaining market leadership in the print media industry in Tanzania. Previously, he worked with Lafarge Tanzania as Commercial Director and as Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Kwanza.

Mr. Linus Kaikai - General Manager TV. Mr. Kaikai holds an MA in International Journalism from the University of Westminster UK. He is the General Manager of the Television Division. He is the current Chairman of the Kenya Editors Guild. He has worked for local as well as international media organizations, including work experience stints with the BBC and CNN. Mr. Kaikai has produced several highly rated documentaries including 'The Rift in the Valley (2008)', 'The Making of a Constitution (2010)', 'Meet Jomo Kenyatta', 'Amani Room Whispers (2012)', 'Across 18 Holes (2013)' and the 'Moi, Mwai & Muigai (December 2013)' series on the history of power struggles in post-colonial Kenya.