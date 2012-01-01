NATION MEDIA GROUP LTD

Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Nation Media Group is prohibited.
Mr. Joe Muganda - Group CEO
Mr. Muganda holds an MBA from University of Leicester and a Bsc( Econ) Accounting & Financial Management from the University of Buckingham. Mr. Muganda is the Group Chief Executive Officer and joined the Nation Media Group and board in July 2015. He previously worked with British American Tobacco in various countries and capacities for 17 years, where he rose to become the Business Unit Head (Southern Africa Markets) and Area Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs (East & Central Africa). Prior to joining Nation Media Group, Mr. Muganda worked at East African Breweries Ltd as Managing Director for the Kenya business. He is a director of the Group's subsidiary companies and Property Development and Management Limited, an associate company.
Mr. Tom Mshindi - Editor in Chief
Mr. Mshindi, a media and communications expert has trained and worked as a journalist, a development communications specialist for the UN, and a senior media manager in Kenya and abroad with more than 20 years of experience.
Mr. Stephen Gitagama - Group, Finance Director
Mr. Gitagama holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the University of Nairobi and is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya.
Mr. Gideon Aswani - Group Head of Production
Mr. Aswani holds an MBA in Finance from the University Of Leicester (UK) and a BSc from the University of Nairobi and is a qualified Mechanical Engineer.
Mr. Gabriel Chege - Group IT Director
Mr. Chege, MCSE, MCDBA, MCT, CCNA, Siemon CI, ITIL is the Group IT Director and holder of a Bachelor of Science degree in the Management of Information Systems.
Mr. James Kinyua - Company Secretary
Holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons.) from the University of Sheffield (United Kingdom) and a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) from York University (Canada).
Mrs. Elizabeth Kyengo - General Manager Group Procurement
Mrs. Elizabeth Kyengo holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the University of Nairobi, a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting), is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPAK), a Certified International Procurement Profession (CIPP).
Mr. Japhet Mucheke - Group Financial Controller
Mr. Mucheke joined Nation Media Group in 1997 from Deloitte & Touche. He has since then worked as the Group Chief Accountant and Group Internal Audit Manager before being promoted to Group Financial Controller in June 2008.
Mr. Michael Walekwa - GM Circulation & Distribution
Mr. Walekwa holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and a MSC - in Marketing from Makerere University and several certificates on strategic leadership and clientele relationship management.
Mr. Michael Ngugi - Group, Advertising Director
Mr. Ngugi has been the Group Advertising Director since January 2009.
Mr. Philip Velese - General Manager, Nation Holdings Rwanda Ltd.
Mr. Velese has over 15 years’ experience in sales and marketing and joined NMG in 1998. He has served as regional Circulation Manager, Head of Nation Carriers division, and, Commercial Manager.
Mrs. Agnes Asiimwe-Konde - Managing Director, NTV (U).
Mrs. Asiimwe-Konde holds an MBA from the University of Liverpool (UK), a Bachelor’s Degree from MUK and is a Chartered Marketer with CIM (UK). Prior to joining NTVU as Managing Director, Mrs. Asiimwe-Konde worked for Monitor Publications Limited in Kampala and Crown Beverages Ltd Uganda where she was awarded the highest market share award from PepsiCo International for Africa, the Middle East and Asia. She has been voted among the top 50 women in Uganda and top 10 corporate ladies for two years in a row. She is a girl-child mentor for Rising Star in Uganda.
Mr. Anthony Craig Glencross - Managing Director, Monitor Publications Limited, Uganda.
Mr. Anthony Craig Glencross holds a diploma in strategic management from the Stellenbosch Business School, and has also pursued vocational courses in sales, professional learning, and personnel management. He is currently in the early stages of study towards a MBA degree at the University of Heriot-Watt (Edinburgh).
He has worked in various management roles in the media industry in South Africa and Uganda. From 2003 to mid-2014, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at New Vision Printing and Publishing. He joined Monitor Publications in March 2015.
He was also instrumental in setting up the Uganda Media Owners Association (UMOA) and served as the Chairman for three years, until June 2014.
Mr. David Kiambi - Group HR Director.
Mr. Kiambi joined NMG in March 2014. He has over 14 years' experience in HR leadership and management in the East African region gained mainly from the manufacturing and financial services sectors. Prior to joining NMG, Mr. Kiambi worked with NIC Bank Group as Director, Human Resources from 2006-2014. Before that, he worked with BAT from 1994-2005 in several capacities as the Group Human Resources Manager responsible for BAT Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and the Horn of Africa. Mr. Kiambi holds a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering, MBA-Employee Relations and professional certifications in various specialized areas in HR.
Mr. Francis Majige Nanai - Managing Director, Mwananchi Communications Limited, Tanzania.
Mr. Nanai holds a MBA in Marketing and a BA, in Economics (Hons). He joined Mwananchi Communications Limited, as Chief Operating Officer in August 2013 before being appointed to his current position in August 2014. His role entails ensuring that the business is running professionally, efficiently and profitably while maintaining market leadership in the print media industry in Tanzania. Previously, he worked with Lafarge Tanzania as Commercial Director and as Marketing Manager at Coca-Cola Kwanza.
Mr. Linus Kaikai - General Manager TV.
Mr. Kaikai holds an MA in International Journalism from the University of Westminster UK. He is the General Manager of the Television Division. He is the current Chairman of the Kenya Editors Guild. He has worked for local as well as international media organizations, including work experience stints with the BBC and CNN. Mr. Kaikai has produced several highly rated documentaries including 'The Rift in the Valley (2008)', 'The Making of a Constitution (2010)', 'Meet Jomo Kenyatta', 'Amani Room Whispers (2012)', 'Across 18 Holes (2013)' and the 'Moi, Mwai & Muigai (December 2013)' series on the history of power struggles in post-colonial Kenya.
Mrs. Rose Lutta - Group Marketing Director
Rose holds an MBA in Marketing, an IDPM Diploma and a CIM (UK) Diploma. She joined NMG in September 2014. She has over 12 years' experience in marketing and communications in the financial and media sector. Prior to joining NMG, Rose worked with Wananchi Programming Limited, Barclays Bank of Kenya, Britam and Standard Chartered Bank.