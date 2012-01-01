NATION MEDIA GROUP LTD

Mr Wilfred Kiboro Mr. Wilfred Kiboro holds a Bachelor of Science (Civil Engineering) from the University of Nairobi. He retired from NMG as the Group Chief Executive Officer on 31st October 2006 after working for the Company for thirteen years. He was appointed a non-executive director in December 2006 and was elected the Chairman of the Board on 24th September 2009. He is a member of the Nominations Committee. Mr. Kiboro is the Chairman of Family Bank Limited and Wilfay Investments Limited, a family owned enterprise.

Mr. Joe Muganda - Group CEO Mr. Muganda holds an MBA from University of Leicester and a Bsc( Econ) Accounting & Financial Management from the University of Buckingham. Mr. Muganda is the Group Chief Executive Officer and joined the Nation Media Group and board in July 2015. He previously worked with British American Tobacco in various countries and capacities for 17 years, where he rose to become the Business Unit Head (Southern Africa Markets) and Area Head of Corporate & Regulatory Affairs (East & Central Africa). Prior to joining Nation Media Group, Mr. Muganda worked at East African Breweries Ltd as Managing Director for the Kenya business. He is a director of the Group's subsidiary companies and Property Development and Management Limited, an associate company.

Mr Dennis Aluanga Mr. Dennis Aluanga holds an MBA from the University of Edinburgh (United Kingdom) and is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya. He was appointed to the board in March 2009. He is a Partner at Helios Investment Partners, an Africa focused private investment firm. He was previously the Chief Operating Officer at Industrial Promotion Services (East Africa) and also worked at NMG as the Group Finance Director and the Chief Operating Officer. He is also a director of Equity Bank Limited and Vivo Energy Kenya Limited. Mr.Aluanga chairs the Finance and Audit Committee and is a member of the Editorial Committee.

Mr Richard Dowden Mr. Richard Dowden holds a Bachelor of Arts (History) from London University (United Kingdom). He began his career in journalism as the Editor of the Catholic Herald in 1976, before joining The Times foreign desk in 1980 reporting from the Middle East and Africa. He joined The Independent in 1986 as the Africa Editor, moving to the Economist in 1995 as Africa Director until 2001, when he resigned to become a freelance journalist and writer. He was appointed the director of the Royal African Society in 2002. Mr. Dowden has produced several television documentaries on Africa which have been aired on BBC and Channel 4 television stations in the UK and is the author of the book Africa: Altered States, Ordinary Miracles which was published in 2008. He joined the board in March 2010 and is a member of the Editorial and the Strategic Planning Committees.

Mr Stephen Gitagama Mr. Stephen Gitagama holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) from the University of Nairobi and is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya. He is the Group Finance Director and was appointed to the Board in March 2008. He previously worked as a Finance Director with East African Breweries Limited. Mr. Gitagama is a director of the Group’s Subsidiary Companies and is a member of the Strategic Planning Committee.

Mr Lee Huebner Prof. Lee Huebner holds a Ph.D and an MA from Harvard University and a BA from Northwestern University (USA) and is a Professor of the School of Media and Public Affairs at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. (USA). He was formerly a professor at Northwestern University and has also served as the Chief Executive Officer of the International Herald Tribune in Paris for fourteen years. He joined the board in December 1995. Prof. Huebner is the Chairman of the Strategic Planning Committee and is a member of the Nominations Committee.

Dr Yasmin Jetha Dr. Yasmin Jetha holds a Master of Science in Management Science from Imperial College (London) and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from London University (United Kingdom). She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree by the University of Leicester (United Kingdom) in 2005 and was made an honorary Fellow of the University of Bedfordshire (United Kingdom) in 2011. She was the Chief Information Officer, until June 2014, at Bupa, a leading health care company and was previously the Chief Operating Officer at the Financial Times (United Kingdom). Dr. Jetha joined the board in September 2009 and is the Chairman of the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee and a member of the Strategic Planning Committee.

Mr James Kinyua Mr. James Kinyua (Group Company Secretary) holds a Bachelor of Laws (Hons.) from the University of Sheffield (United Kingdom) and a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) from York University (Canada). He is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and is also a Certified Public Secretary of Kenya (CPS K) and a member of the Institute of Directors (Kenya). He is an alumni of the Cambridge University Advanced Leadership Programme. He was appointed the Company Secretary in July 1998 and is the head of the Legal and Administration department. He is a director of the Group’s subsidiary companies.

Prof. Olive Mugenda Prof. Olive Mugenda holds a Ph.D and an M.Sc in Family Studies, Education, Consumer Sciences and Research Methods from Iowa State University (USA), an MBA from the Eastern and Southern Africa Management Institute and a B.Ed from the University of Nairobi. She has been the Vice-Chancellor of Kenyatta University since 2006, where she has held various senior lecturing positions since 1984. Prof. Mugenda joined the board in September 2010 and is a member of the Editorial and the Human Resources and Remuneration Committees.

Dr. Simon Kagugube Dr. Simon Kagugube holds a Ph.D in International Humanitarian Law, a Doctor of Science of Law in Immigration, Refugees and Asylum Law and a Masters of Laws in Corporation Law, Taxation and International Trade Systems, all from Yale University (USA) and a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University (Uganda). He is the Executive Director of Centenary Rural Development Bank Limited in Uganda. He joined the Board on 22nd September 2011 and is the Chairman of the Board of Monitor Publications Limited in Uganda. Dr. Kagugube is a member of the Finance and Audit Committee.

Mr Francis Okomo Okello Mr. Francis Okomo Okello holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, an Albert Parvin Fellow of Princeton University (USA) as well as a Fellow of the Kenya Institute of Bankers (FKIB). He is the Executive Director in charge of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Industrial Promotion Services Group of Companies. He joined the board in December 1995. Mr. Okello is the Chairman of Barclays Bank of Kenya Limited and also TPS Eastern Africa Limited (Serena Group of hotels and lodges). Mr Okello is the Chairman of the Editorial Committee.

Mr Anwar Poonawala Mr. Anwar Poonawala holds a Master of Science (Industrial Engineering) and an MBA from the University of Iowa (USA). He joined the board in June 1989. He has been associated with the Aga Khan Development Network for over thirty years and retired in 2006 as the director of Industrial Promotion Services based in Paris, France. Mr Poonawala is a director of AKFED. He is a member of the Finance and Audit, the Nominations and the Human Resources and Remuneration Committee

Mr Gerard Wilkinson Mr. Gerard Wilkinson holds a MEcon.Sc and MS and a BA, from Ireland and the United States of America. He lectured at the School of Business University College, Dublin, Ireland. He has served as a senior executive at Independent Newspapers, in Dublin, the Managing Director, Nation Newspapers in Kenya, Managing Director, ASPACOS, Consorzio Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, Italy and Head of Public Affairs at the Aga Khan Secretariat in Paris, France. He initially served on the board from September 1973 until 1980 and rejoined the board in April 1983. Mr. Wilkinson is the Chairman of the Nominations Committee and is a member of the Strategic Planning Committee.

James Montgomery, Non-executive Director Digital Mr. James Montgomery holds a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Philosophy (Hons) from the University of Durham (UK). He is the Controller, digital and technology, BBC Global News which provides international news in 27 languages. He previously worked as an Assistant Editor for the Financial Times. Mr. Montgomery joined the Board in September 2012 and is a member of the Strategic Planning Committee.

Ms. Njeri Karago Holds a Masters of fine Arts degree (Theatre Film and Television) from the University of California and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Kenyatta University. She has over 20 years’ experience in professional film making with emphasis on development and producing and is recognized as a leader in the field of film production, having produced a number of high profile award winning films. She was appointed to the board on 1st March 2013.