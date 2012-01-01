NATION MEDIA GROUP LTD

Open Jobs - Click here to apply

Nation Media Group (NMG) has undergone remarkable transformation. Founded in 1960, from two struggling Kenyan newspapers, one Kiswahili and one English, half a century ago, the Group has grown into the largest multimedia enterprise in East and Central Africa. Having moved from being in print media only, the Group has diversified into television, radio and digital media platforms. In addition, to being on multi platforms, the Group’s presence can now be found in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. In the same period the organization has evolved from a small private company into a publicly traded corporation. NMG is now one of the largest companies on the Nairobi Stock Exchange with majority of its shares owned by individual East African shareholders. This growth and expansion has been through the great efforts of dedication of men and women.

Our People Commitment;

Recruiting and retaining the best people to meet business requirements

Deploying our people and ensuring proper skills utilization so as to meet our client’s needs

Grow our peoples skills, knowledge and experience in order to satisfy customer requirements and our people’s career aspirations

Motivate our people to be committed and loyal to NMG and build an employee brand for current and past associates

NMG employment policies provide for appropriate, consistent and fair methods of meeting our strategic objectives that support mobility across the different business units throughout the Group.

We recruit high caliber staff to serve customers and the business needs of the organization. Our approach is professional and fair. At NMG we embrace the principles of equity to ensure a biasfree employee selection and retention process. We do not discriminate on grounds of color, creed, race, ethnicity, sex, disability, religion or marital status.

When looking for an opportunity to join our team, the careers page is now in place for you to log onto. You will then find the current jobs vacancies advertised; that we currently have that will give you the opportunity to join our dedicated, young and dynamic team. Join us and we will open your world!

